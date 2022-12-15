Leamington man due to appear in court after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker

The incident happened on the Parade in Leamington earlier this month

A man from Leamington is due to appear in court after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Jack Taylor, of Charlotte Street, was charged with assault by beating and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Leamington man is due to appear in court after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker. Stock image.

It follows an incident, which happened on the Parade in Leamington on December 6.