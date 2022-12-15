Leamington man due to appear in court after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker

A man from Leamington is due to appear in court after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
Jack Taylor, of Charlotte Street, was charged with assault by beating and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
It follows an incident, which happened on the Parade in Leamington on December 6.
The 27-year-old went before court on Thursday December 8, where he was remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday December 15).