Leamington man faces two charges of sexual assault on a teenage girl
A Leamington man faces two charges following a reported sexual assault on a teenage girl.
Taran Singh, 42, of Masters Road, has been charged with sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.
The incident was reported to have taken place on Saturday August 17.
Singh appeared before magistrates in Coventry on Friday August 23, where he was bailed with restrictions ahead of an appearance before Coventry Magistrates Court on Friday September 20.