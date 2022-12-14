Leamington man has to pay compensation to the owners of two cars he damaged

Harry Stockdale-Smith was also given a 12-month conditional discharge after being convicted of two counts of criminal damage at Warwick Magistrates Court this week.

A Leamington man has been ordered to pay compensation to the two owners of the vehicles he damaged.

Harry Stockdale-Smith was also given a 12-month conditional discharge after being convicted of two counts of criminal damage at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday (December 12).

Stockdale-Smith had plead guilty to the two offences.

The Statue of Justice. Stock image.

The convictions were made as the result of an appeal made by Leamington Police earlier this year.

PC Lake, from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "I'm glad Mr Stockdale-Smith has been brought to justice and ordered to compensate his victims for the damage he caused.

