Leamington man has to pay compensation to the owners of two cars he damaged

A Leamington man has been ordered to pay compensation to the two owners of the vehicles he damaged.
Harry Stockdale-Smith was also given a 12-month conditional discharge after being convicted of two counts of criminal damage at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday (December 12).
Stockdale-Smith had plead guilty to the two offences.
The convictions were made as the result of an appeal made by Leamington Police earlier this year.
PC Lake, from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "I'm glad Mr Stockdale-Smith has been brought to justice and ordered to compensate his victims for the damage he caused.
"Crime like this which has a massive impact on the victims not only financially but also in terms of time.and inconvenience, so I'm glad they will receive compensation.”