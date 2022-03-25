Leamington man in hospital after unknown liquid was thrown in his face

The victim is not believed to have sustained serious injuries

By News Reporter
Friday, 25th March 2022, 6:15 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 6:18 pm

An unknown liquid has been thrown in a man's face in Leamington.

The victim has been taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained serious injuries.

The attack took place in Kennedy Square, Leamington tat about 1.30pm this afternoon.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "This is currently being treated as a targeted incident and there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public."

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 171 of 25 March 2022.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.