Leamington man jailed after brandishing two guns as he chased a group of youths through a nearby village

A Leamington man who brandished two guns as he chased a group of youths during an incident in a nearby village has been jailed – on top of an eight-year sentence he is already serving.

Ryan Coulson had pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to violent disorder and possessing an imitation firearm during the violent clash in Long Itchington.

Coulson (22) of Craig Close, Leamington, who also admitted possessing a knife during a further confrontation in the village, was jailed for 20 months.

Ryan Coulson

But Judge Andrew Lockhart QC ordered him to serve it consecutive to an eight-year sentence he is already serving for wounding after smashing a glass into someone’s face and burglary.

With him in the dock was Mason Phelps (24) of Spencer Street, Leamington, at the time, who pleaded guilty to possessing a knife during the second incident.

Phelps, who has since moved to Erdington, Birmingham, was given a 15-month sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Prosecutor Andrew Tucker said: “The events took place in the village of Long Itchington when there was serious public disorder created by a group of men, some of whom had a machete and imitation firearms.”

Mason Phelps

The incident, which took place as long ago as June 2018, began as a group of teenagers were playing football in Green End Park in the village.

About 15 or 16 men arrived in separate cars and ran towards them, shouting threats.

As the group scattered, Coulson began to pursue one young man, brandishing a handgun in each hand according to another of the teenagers, but he got away.

Mr Tucker said the guns have not been recovered, so have been charged as imitation firearms.

Coulson then returned to his group, one of whom had a machete which he threatened to use if the other youngsters did not tell them where to find the person Coulson had been chasing.

Eventually Coulson and his group left in their cars, but then spotted the group of friends who, after scattering, had come together again in the centre of the village.

The cars blocked the road ahead of them, and Coulson got out and pulled out a lock knife as he continued make threats towards them, while Phelps joined him and also produced a knife.

They then returned to the cars and drove off, and the friends went to a nearby pub and reported what had happened.

When Coulson was arrested at his home the police found the lock knife, and at Phelps’s home they found various weapons including a BB gun, a small samurai sword and an extendable baton.

But when they were interviewed both men denied being involved and put forward false alibis, added Mr Tucker.

Dean Easthope, for Coulson, pointed out that the incident had taken place before the burglary and wounding offences for which he has since been jailed - but he was not charged until last year.

Mr Easthope said all the offences took place at a time after Coulson’s grandmother had died and he had got in touch with his father’s family who had got him into drugs, as a result of which he began to get into trouble.

But since being jailed he has turned his life around and is described as a model prisoner.

Fabienne Macey, for Phelps, said that apart from a driving matter he had not been in trouble in the three years since the incident.

He has moved away from the area and his associates at the time, found stable accommodation and is hard-working, having got a job as a machine operator as well as training as a forklift driver, she added.

Sentencing them, Judge Lockhart told them: “It was in 2018 when the two of you, with a group of others, went to Long Itchington.

“It was a planned outing. Everyone knew there was going to be trouble in the air, and you went armed, and you Mr Coulson ran towards them with weapons and they were subjected to threats.

“They made good their escape from that terrifying incident and you left the scene, but ten minutes later you are still looking for them and pull up next to their group.

“You got out of the car Mr Coulson and pulled a knife, and you Mr Phelps also produced a knife during that incident.”