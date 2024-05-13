Leamington man jailed after police discover cannabis farm worth more than £70k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Leamington has been jailed after police discovered a cannabis farm worth more than £70,000.

Officers from Leamington Serious and Organised Crime Team found the large cannabis factory at a house in Clarendon Avenue on April 11.

This was following a tip off that the house may be being used to grow cannabis.

Warwickshire Police said that when the officers got there, they could see all the curtains were shut – and looking through the letterbox they could see the door had been reinforced.

Balla Belul, aged 26, was arrested and later charged with producing cannabis. Appearing at court on Friday May 10, Belul was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to the offence. Photo by Warwickshire Police

They said that officers also spotted a man at the property who climbed out the bathroom window and fled into the back garden.

After being confronted by officers he stopped and was detained.

Having reasonable grounds to suspect the house was being used to grow cannabis, the officers entered the property where they found 129 plants growing across four rooms.

The cannabis had a street value of more than £70,000.

Balla Belul, aged 26, who lived at the house was arrested and later charged with producing cannabis.

Appearing at court on May 10, Belul was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to the offence.

Detective Constable G Dubad said: “This was a professional set up which likely had links to wider organised criminals. These groups make money from the exploitation of vulnerable people and bring violence to our streets.

“The intelligence for this discovery came from an alert member of the public who raised concerns with. I encourage people to be on the lookout for the signs of cannabis grows and report them to us.”

To provide information about suspected drug grows go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/

When making a report quote 'Op Target'.