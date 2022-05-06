Leamington man jailed after police raid cannabis factory in town

Ermir Malkaj pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a class B drug and on Tuesday was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Police discovered the cannabis factory in Plymouth Place on March 9 and found over 100 plants inside, many of which were only a week or so away from being prepared for dealing.

PC Lake from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This is the latest in a string of good result and I’m pleased to see Mr Malkaj taken off the streets for a considerable length of time.

"I often hear people say that no harm comes from drugs such as cannabis, however experience tells me different.