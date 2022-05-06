Leamington man jailed after police raid cannabis factory in town

Ermir Malkaj pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a class B drug and on Tuesday was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Police discovered the cannabis factory in Plymouth Place on March 9 and found over 100 plants inside, many of which were only a week or so away from being prepared for dealing.
PC Lake from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This is the latest in a string of good result and I’m pleased to see Mr Malkaj taken off the streets for a considerable length of time.
"I often hear people say that no harm comes from drugs such as cannabis, however experience tells me different.
"It would be naive to think that people that produce cannabis on this sort of scale are only involved in dealing cannabis, so I am happy to disrupt this operation in any way that I can.”