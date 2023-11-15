Leamington man jailed after stealing from the same shop nine times in 11 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington man has been given jailed after admitting stealing alcohol from the same shop on nine different occasions in 11 days.

Ryan Guy, 25, of Kenilworth Road, Leamington admitted nine counts of theft and was sentenced at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday November 15) to 27 weeks in prison.

The offences happened at the shop on the Parade between November 4 and November 14.

Ryan Guy. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Guy was arrested yesterday after the store identified him as a suspect in eight of the offences.

Officers went to his address to arrest him, but he was not there, so they asked the town’s CCTV operators to look out for him.

He was spotted going into the same shop on the Parade.

Officers from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team made the arrest and found him in possession of six bottles of gin and one bottle of vodka he had just stolen from the shop.

Investigating officer, PC Barney Tandy from the Patrol Investigation Unit, said: “We welcome the prison sentence handed to Guy.