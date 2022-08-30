Leamington man jailed for punching police officer in the face and assaulting another officer

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leamington man has been jailed for punching a police officer in the face and assaulting another officer.

Jack McClusky also shouted abuse at the officers during a drunken attack in the town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old was sentenced to eight months in jail for public order and for two counts of assaulting officers.

Jack McClusky

At around 11am on Tuesday May 10, officers were called by members of public in relation to a drunken man – McClusky - in Leamington. Officers spoke with him and gave him words of advice.

At around 1.10pm on the same day, officers were called again to reports of McClusky in Shrubland Street.

Due to his behaviour, he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly. On arrest, McClusky punched an officer to the face and was verbally abusive to him.

As attending officers attempted to detain him to prevent further assaults, another officer was then forced to the floor, causing her to hit her head on the concrete.

Following the court result, Chief Inspector Mandy Butler said: “Police officers and other emergency workers who serve the public do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their jobs.

“Every time officers respond to an incident, they go into an unpredictable and often volatile situation. Thankfully the officers involved in this incident have now recovered and were not more seriously injured.