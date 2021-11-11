Leamington man spared jail despite playing a part in supplying crack cocaine from Coventry into Leamington

A Leamington man has been spared jail despite playing a part in supplying crack cocaine from Coventry into Leamington.

However, another man in the dock next to him was sentenced to jail for his part in the County Lines drugs operation.

Marcus Mills, of Coventry, and Adam Perrins, of Leamington, both admitted to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin while Mills also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

If comes after officers from West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCUWM) County Lines Taskforce gathered intelligence to suggest a county line was being used to transfer crack cocaine and heroin from Coventry into Leamington between October 2020 and February 2021.

The ‘Freeze’ line was understood to be sending out hundreds of messages advertising drugs for sale.

In February, officers from Warwickshire Police were joined by the County Lines Task Force and Coventry Organised Crime and Gangs team to execute warrants on four addresses.

Mills, 32, of Kegworth Close, Coventry, was arrested in possession of the line phone, which was found next to his bed at an address in Bedworth.

More than 10g of powdered cocaine and an amount of heroin/crack cocaine were also found in the kitchen with scales and empty packaging.

Perrins, 39, of New Brook Street, Leamington, was found to be acting as an intermediary, distributing drugs amongst other residents on behalf of the line. Analysis of his phone uncovered messages arranging deals to other users.

The pair were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday (November 4) after previously pleading guilty.

Mills received a 45 month custodial sentence having served nine months on remand while Perrins received a two year sentence suspended for two years.

Detective Constable Rob Moir from ROCUWM’s County Lines Taskforce said: “Both Mills and Perrins told the court they had personal issues with the misuse of drugs, yet they were still willing to profit from selling to others.

“This is despite knowing the misery and damage drug addiction can cause to people’s lives.

"We know the impact drugs have on our communities and the associated crime they bring. We will always act on information we receive to tackle drugs and County Lines networks."