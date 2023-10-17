Leamington man will appear in court in connection with shocking video of cat being kicked
He will face a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal
A 71-year-old Leamington man will appear before court next month after CCTV footage of a cat being attacked was circulated.
The man was interviewed yesterday, October 16 - and today (Tuesday) he received postal requisition to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates Court in Leamington at 9.30am on November 10.
