Leamington men ordered to pay thousands in compensation and fines for dodging rail fares

The Scales of Justice.

Two men from Leamington have been ordered to pay thousands of pounds in compensation and fines for dodging rail fares oer a three-year period.

Maha Naushad Chamida, 21, of Old Warwick Road, and Nauman Masood, 22 and also of Old Warwick Road, travelled on Chiltern Railways trains without paying on almost 180 occasions between them.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Oxfordshire Magistrates' Court, Masood was fined £660 and ordered to pay £495.70 compensation and £245 costs.

It was proved in his absence from the court that between April 14 2021 and October 6 of that year at various locations on 20 occasions, Masood travelled on Chiltern Railways services without having previously paid a fare of £495.70 and with the intent of avoiding this payment.

And at the same court, Chamida was fined £660 and ordered to pay £3,155,60 compensation and £245 costs.