Leamington MP thanks police for "immediate and professional response" to knife incident at college

Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western has thanked Warwickshire Police for their response to the “terrifying” knife incident at Royal Leamington Spa College yesterday (Tuesday September 23).

A 17-year-old boy, who due to his age cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray, possession of a blade/pointed article on school/further education premises, and threatening a person with a blade/pointed article on school/further education premises.

In the aftermath of the incident the college was placed under lockdown while officers investigated.

Two other boys arrested on suspicion of violent disorder have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Mr Western said: “I was alarmed by yesterday's incident at Royal Leamington Spa College.

"I understand that this would have been a distressing situation for staff and students at the college.

“I am relieved that no one was harmed and would like to thank Warwickshire Police for their immediate and professional response.

"The police investigation is ongoing and the suspect involved is now in custody.

Royal Leamington Spa College.

"Therefore, I would encourage anyone with relevant information or footage to contact Warwickshire Police.

“I will also continue to offer my full support to the college and its community as they deal with this incident.”

A statement made by the college yesterday says: “Earlier today, police were called to Royal Leamington Spa College.

"Upon arrival, they advised us to place the college into lockdown while they investigated a reported incident, which has now been dealt with.

"Outside of the college, there was a separate incident involving a group of students, which the police also dealt with.

"Students have since returned to lessons or left the campus, as appropriate.

"We’d like to thank students, staff and parents for their patience and cooperation during this time.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are of utmost importance to us, and we will continue to work with external agencies to ensure our campuses are a safe place to study and work.”

Warwickshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have carried out searches at the boys’ home as part of this.

Chief Insp Simon Ryan, policing commander for South Warwickshire, said: “This was clearly a terrifying incident for everyone concerned and I would like to reassure people that we have taken prompt action to detain a suspect.

“Nobody was injured.

"At this time, we believe the incident was part of a disagreement and we don’t believe there is any further risk to the community.

“We are aware of footage of the incident on social media, and this is forming part of our enquiries.

"I’d encourage anyone with video footage to contact police.

“We will maintain a police presence at the school, and I’d urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquires can make contact via the website here https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101.

Quote incident 132 of 23 September 2025.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.