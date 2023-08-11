Leamington murder investigation: Police arrest four people from Leamington and Warwick

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

Officers investigating a murder in Leamington have arrested four people in Leamington and Warwick.

A murder investigation was launched after the man was found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street early yesterday morning (Thursday August 10).

It is believed he was shot a short time earlier in Frances Havergal Close.

Officers investigating the shooting of a man in Leamington have arrested four people in Leamington and Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire Police

The man in his late 20s was taken to hospital where he died.

Two men and two women have now been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, local area commander for South Warwickshire, said: “Today has seen a huge policing operation to identify the four suspects and bring them into custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

“We’re continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"We know the victim was in Kelsey’s yesterday afternoon and evening with four other people.

"We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the bar during this time.

“This incident has been big shock for the local community, and we will continue to have a presence in the area over the coming days.

"The cordon is likely to remain in place for some time; we are fully aware of the disruption this is causing in the local community, and I’d like to thank people for their ongoing patience and support.”

A link has been set up where the public can provide information, photos and video anonymously at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1

Information can also be provided at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting incident number 33 of10 August 10.