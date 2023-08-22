Leamington murder investigation: Seventh arrest following shooting of Ben Daly
A 43-year-old man from Leamington has become the seventh person to be arrested following the shooting of Ben Daly.
The August 10 shooting in Leamington had seen six people have arrested - five on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and one on suspicion of murder.
Those have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Last night (Monday August 21), a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “The investigation continues as we work to bring justice for the loved ones and friends of Ben Daly, who was shot to death in an incident that has left the town shocked and appalled.
“I would like to take this chance to renew our appeal for information on a black Audi A3, numberplate OY57 NLJ.
“Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of this car is asked to contact us straight away.”
Anyone with information on the car [pictured] is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report , citing incident 33 of 10 August.
The force has set up the following link where members of the public can provide information and upload photos and video. This can be provided anonymously. https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1