Leamington murder investigation: Sixth arrest made as officers continue to investigate shooting

A man has been arrested today (Wednesday) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

A sixth arrest has been made as officers continue to investigate the shooting of a man in Leamington.

Officers and detectives launched a murder investigation following the shooting of 30-year-old Ben Daly on Thursday, August 10.

Four people, two men and two women, were previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a fifth, a 52-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Those have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

And today, August 16, a man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna said: “Ben’s tragic death has left the community shocked, and I would like to make it clear that our investigation is making rapid progress. This was an isolated incident, and we are doing everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

DCI McKenna renewed the call for anyone with information to come forward: “While we try to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident, we would still like to hear from any potential witnesses who may have been in the area between 1am and 3am on Thursday morning and who may have seen something suspicious.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace between these times.

“There are no longer scene-guards in place on Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace, but the public can still expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area, while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries and offer reassurance to the local community as we know how much concern this incident will have caused.

“If you think you saw anything suspicious or have doorbell or dash cam footage that could help with our investigation, I would urge you to get in touch via the channels outlined below.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with Ben’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

The force has set up the following link where members of the public can provide information and upload photos and video. This can be provided anonymously at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1