Leamington police carry out knife sweeps at parks in the south of the town
Leamington Police have carried out knife sweeps at parks in the south of the town as part of an ongoing operation.
The sweeps were carried out as part of the nation anti-knife crime initiative Operation Sceptre.
Leamington Police said: “Knife sweeps help us to remove dangerous items from public places that offenders will stash before and after using them in crime.”
Businesses in the town have been supporting the operation this week.
And, a Knife Surrender Bin has been and is available all week until Sunday (November 17) in the front office of Leamington Police Station from 9am to 5pm.