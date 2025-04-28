Leamington Police catch several motorists committing traffic offences while carrying out speed checks
Posting on their Facebook page yesterday (Sunday, April 27) Leamington Police said: “Today, PC Thrupp and PC Garrett have conducted mobile speed camera checks in Leamington Spa on Lillington Road, Kenilworth Road, Cubbington Road, Northumberland Road, Radford Road and Queens Way.
"Numerous drivers have been reported for moving traffic offences such as excess speed, driving without due care and an e-scooter seized for no insurance. Most drivers were law-abiding and did not release their inner speed demon.
"Speeding is a fatal four offence and increases the number of people killed and seriously injured on the roads. Please continue to drive safely on our roads.”