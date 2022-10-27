Leamington police chase ends when stolen car crashes after driver 'ran out of talent'

A police chase that started in Leamington ended when the driver 'ran out of talent' and crashed into a parked car.

A police chase that started in Leamington ended when the driver 'ran out of talent' and crashed into a parked car.

The pursuit started yesterday morning (Wednesday) when officers received information to suggest that a Peugeot was being used on false plates in the Leamington area.

"We sighted the vehicle on The Parade and of course it failed to stop," said police in Warwickshire's OPU Unit.

"We pursued it through Coventry and into Birmingham where we were joined by colleagues from West Midlands Police.

Advertisement

"Before we could safely employ any tactics, the driver of the Peugeot ran out of talent and crashed in to a parked car. Nobody was hurt in the collision.