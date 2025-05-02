Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington police confiscate alcohol from “abusive” teenagers who were setting off fireworks

Leamington Police have confiscated alcohol including bottles of vodka and cans of beer from a group of youths who were setting off fireworks in a field next to Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre.

The incident happened yesterday (Friday May 2) at around 6pm.

Officers arrived at the scene where the four teenagers had already set off around ten fireworks, left a mess behind and were found with a large amount of alcohol on them.

The alcohol confiscated from the group of youths by Leamington Police officers. Picture supplied by Leamington Police.

They were also verbally abusive towards the officers, who confiscated the alchohol from them.

Leamington Police said: “

"The combination of alcohol, fireworks, and high temperatures can quickly turn risky.

"In this case, things could have ended very differently had all of the alcohol been consumed.

"The group were also next to deep water.

“Our top priority is keeping people safe and preventing harm, especially during spells of hot weather when risks naturally increase.

"Over the past few days, all emergency services across the region have been stretched, responding to a rise in incidents linked to heat, alcohol, and anti-social behaviour.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect the community, but we can’t do it alone.

"Please take a moment to speak with your children about how their actions affect others and the potential consequences when things get out of hand.”