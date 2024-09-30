Leamington police make appeal to public to retrieve ‘stolen goods’ after arrest of Warwick woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington police are asking for members of the public to retrieve items which may have been stolen from them after they arrested a woman in Warwick yesterday (Sunday September 29).

Officers from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Patrol Investigation Unit arrested the 32-year-old woman from Warwick on suspicion of numerous vehicle interference and theft from motor vehicle offences.

Leamington police later conducted a house search and recovered a large number of bags, sunglasses, rings and a set of air pods which they suspect to be stolen.

On their Facebook page they have said: “If you recognise any of the items and believe they may be yours please call us on 101 and quote incident 214 of 29/09/2024.”