Leamington police make arrest and appeal for victims to always report crimes

Leamington Police are asking for the public to help them to ‘”ensure justice is served” after arresting a suspect in connection with a crime in the town today (Tuesday August 20)

In a post on their Facebook page, Leamington Police have said: “We currently have one person in custody on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle in our area.

"During our enquiries it’s been bought to our attention that the suspect has been linked to another theft from vehicle.

“We are aware that members of the public have also been circulating other similar offences on social media which haven't yet been formally reported to us yet.

“If you've been a victim of crime recently, please make sure it is formally reported to us.

"This can help ensure this offender is held accountable for all of their actions as quite often there are multiple offences committed by the same person.

“To report a crime call 101 or visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ – which is much faster.

"Please share this post to spread the word and if you have any information or think you might be affected, please get in touch with us directly.

“Thanks for your continued support.”