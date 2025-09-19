Leamington Police release CCTV images of two men as part of investigation into attempted burglaries in the town

Leamington Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with two attempted burglaries in areas around the town on Wednesday August 6.

The first incident took place at an address in Rugby Road, Cubbington, at around 3.20am, with the second on Charnwood Way, Lillington, at around 4am.

Both offences are currently being linked and an investigation is ongoing.

Leamington Police have said: “We appreciate these images are not the best but they form part of a number of enquiries to identify the two individuals.

Leamington Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with two attempted burglaries in the Leamington area on August 6. Credit: Leamington Police.

“If you recognise them or have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 23/34023/25.”

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/