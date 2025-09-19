Leamington Police release CCTV images of two men as part of investigation into attempted burglaries in the town
The first incident took place at an address in Rugby Road, Cubbington, at around 3.20am, with the second on Charnwood Way, Lillington, at around 4am.
Both offences are currently being linked and an investigation is ongoing.
Leamington Police have said: “We appreciate these images are not the best but they form part of a number of enquiries to identify the two individuals.
“If you recognise them or have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 23/34023/25.”
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/