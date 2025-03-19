Leamington police remind residents about riding "illegal" E-Scooters after they seize one from rider
Posting on their Facebook page, they have said: “Have you ever wondered where the E-Scooters we seize end up?
"Well wonder no more.
“Unfortunately, because they cant yet be insured they cant be road legal as a motor vehicle which they are currently classed as, this means they cant be reclaimed and so they end up in this ever growing pile awaiting destruction.
" That's exactly where this one is going which was seized from a rider in Sydenham yesterday.
“So here is your regular reminder that privately owned E-Scooters are illegal to ride anywhere in public.
"Riders can have their scooters seized, end up fined and with penalty points on their drivers licence.
" Our advice to anyone thinking of buying one is don't, and if you have one the only place to ride it legally is on private land.”