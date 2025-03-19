Leamington police remind residents about riding "illegal" E-Scooters after they seize one from rider

Leamington police are advising people not to buy E-Scooters or to ride them in public after they seized one from a rider this week.

Posting on their Facebook page, they have said: “Have you ever wondered where the E-Scooters we seize end up?

"Well wonder no more.

“Unfortunately, because they cant yet be insured they cant be road legal as a motor vehicle which they are currently classed as, this means they cant be reclaimed and so they end up in this ever growing pile awaiting destruction.

A pile of E-Scooters seized by Warwickshire Police. Credit: Leamington Police.A pile of E-Scooters seized by Warwickshire Police. Credit: Leamington Police.
" That's exactly where this one is going which was seized from a rider in Sydenham yesterday.

“So here is your regular reminder that privately owned E-Scooters are illegal to ride anywhere in public.

"Riders can have their scooters seized, end up fined and with penalty points on their drivers licence.

" Our advice to anyone thinking of buying one is don't, and if you have one the only place to ride it legally is on private land.”

