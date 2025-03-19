Leamington police remind residents about riding "illegal" E-Scooters after they seize one from rider

Leamington police are advising people not to buy E-Scooters or to ride them in public after they seized one from a rider this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on their Facebook page, they have said: “Have you ever wondered where the E-Scooters we seize end up?

"Well wonder no more.

“Unfortunately, because they cant yet be insured they cant be road legal as a motor vehicle which they are currently classed as, this means they cant be reclaimed and so they end up in this ever growing pile awaiting destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pile of E-Scooters seized by Warwickshire Police. Credit: Leamington Police.

" That's exactly where this one is going which was seized from a rider in Sydenham yesterday.

“So here is your regular reminder that privately owned E-Scooters are illegal to ride anywhere in public.

"Riders can have their scooters seized, end up fined and with penalty points on their drivers licence.

" Our advice to anyone thinking of buying one is don't, and if you have one the only place to ride it legally is on private land.”