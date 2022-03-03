Leamington police seize car delivering food for well-known online takeaway company

It turns out that the driver of this Ford Fiesta in Princess Drive, Leamington, did not have any insurance.

Leamington police seize delivery car of well-known online takeaway

Police seized a car belonging to a well-known online takeaway delivery company.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they have saved their embarrassment by not naming which company it is.

It turns out that the driver of this Ford Fiesta in Princess Drive, Leamington, did not have any insurance.

If your gonna deliver food for a well known online takeaway delivery company at least make sure you have Insurance cover using your friends car," said Warwickshire Police.