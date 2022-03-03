Leamington police seize car delivering food for well-known online takeaway company

Leamington police seize delivery car of well-known online takeaway
Police seized a car belonging to a well-known online takeaway delivery company.
But they have saved their embarrassment by not naming which company it is.
It turns out that the driver of this Ford Fiesta in Princess Drive, Leamington, did not have any insurance.
If your gonna deliver food for a well known online takeaway delivery company at least make sure you have Insurance cover using your friends car," said Warwickshire Police.
"Vehicle seized and driver reported for driving with no insurance."