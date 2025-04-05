Leamington police seize moped from rider who was 'high on drugs'
Leamington Police have said: “The rider was pulled over for his manner of driving.
"It turned out they had no insurance and they were arrested for providing a positive result on a drug wipe for cannabis.
"Talk about bad trip.
"The rider is now in police custody, reflecting on his life choices awaiting to provide a blood sample for analysis. “Drug driving is one of the ‘fatal 5’ - the five main causes of road traffic collisions, which result in fatalities and injuries. “Don’t risk being one of the thousands of drink/drug drivers caught each year, or you could face a minimum 12-month ban, a large fine, a criminal record or even imprisonment.”
