Leamington police seize moped from rider who was 'high on drugs'

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2025, 15:39 BST
Police have seized a moped in Leamington after finding that its rider was “high enough to mistake it for a jet plane”.

Leamington Police have said: “The rider was pulled over for his manner of driving.

"It turned out they had no insurance and they were arrested for providing a positive result on a drug wipe for cannabis.

"Talk about bad trip.

The moped seized by police in Leamington. Credit: Leamington PoliceThe moped seized by police in Leamington. Credit: Leamington Police
"The rider is now in police custody, reflecting on his life choices awaiting to provide a blood sample for analysis. “Drug driving is one of the ‘fatal 5’ - the five main causes of road traffic collisions, which result in fatalities and injuries. “Don’t risk being one of the thousands of drink/drug drivers caught each year, or you could face a minimum 12-month ban, a large fine, a criminal record or even imprisonment.”

