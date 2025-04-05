Leamington police seize moped from rider who was 'high on drugs'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized a moped in Leamington after finding that its rider was “high enough to mistake it for a jet plane”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington Police have said: “The rider was pulled over for his manner of driving.

"It turned out they had no insurance and they were arrested for providing a positive result on a drug wipe for cannabis.

"Talk about bad trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moped seized by police in Leamington. Credit: Leamington Police

"The rider is now in police custody, reflecting on his life choices awaiting to provide a blood sample for analysis. “Drug driving is one of the ‘fatal 5’ - the five main causes of road traffic collisions, which result in fatalities and injuries. “Don’t risk being one of the thousands of drink/drug drivers caught each year, or you could face a minimum 12-month ban, a large fine, a criminal record or even imprisonment.”

.