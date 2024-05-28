Leamington police show results of efforts to get knives off the town's streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington police have shown the results of a week of ‘intensified’ efforts to target knife crime in the town.

These efforts Included weapons sweeps, engagement with schools, retailers and local communities, leaflet drops, events and a knife surrender bin at Leamington Police Station all in attempt to remove knives off the streets.