Leamington police show results of efforts to get knives off the town's streets
Leamington police have shown the results of a week of ‘intensified’ efforts to target knife crime in the town.
These efforts Included weapons sweeps, engagement with schools, retailers and local communities, leaflet drops, events and a knife surrender bin at Leamington Police Station all in attempt to remove knives off the streets.
The photo here shows a result of those efforts which Leamington Police have described as ‘a big win’ on their Facebook page.