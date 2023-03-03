Leamington police urge residents to be cautious following overnight thefts of cars in Whitnash

Leamington police officers have stepped up patrols and are urging residents to be cautious following overnight thefts of cars in Whitnash.

Between 3am and 5am on March 1, police received two reports of cars being stolen and a third of an attempted theft.

The offences took place on Normanby Meadows (4.55am), Erica Drive (time unknown) and Verdun Close (between 1.45am and 2.45am).

Inspector Simon Ryan said: “We are asking residents in Whitnash and the surrounding area to be cautious and to have a look at bit.ly/vehiclecrime for quick and clear advice on how to protect their vehicles.

“The three cars targeted were a Ford Focus ST, a Golf GTD and a Golf R.”

Anyone who has information, or who has CCTV footage, is asked to contact police via www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or 101.