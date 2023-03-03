Register
Leamington police urge residents to be cautious following overnight thefts of cars in Whitnash

Leamington police officers have stepped up patrols and are urging residents to be cautious following overnight thefts of cars in Whitnash.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 11:34am

Between 3am and 5am on March 1, police received two reports of cars being stolen and a third of an attempted theft.

The offences took place on Normanby Meadows (4.55am), Erica Drive (time unknown) and Verdun Close (between 1.45am and 2.45am).

Inspector Simon Ryan said: “We are asking residents in Whitnash and the surrounding area to be cautious and to have a look at bit.ly/vehiclecrime for quick and clear advice on how to protect their vehicles.

“The three cars targeted were a Ford Focus ST, a Golf GTD and a Golf R.”

Anyone who has information, or who has CCTV footage, is asked to contact police via www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or 101.

For the incident relating to Normanby Meadows, cite incident 49 of March 1, for Erica Drive cite incident 72 of March 1 and for Verdun Close, cite incident 76 of March 1.