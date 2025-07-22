Leamington premises raided as part of series of drug raids
On July 15, Leamington detectives from the Force Serious and Organised Crime Team raided the unit in Althorpe Street as part of a wider National Crime Agency (NCA) operation.
The officers then also helped the NCA raid an address in Tanworth in Arden, seizing more than 900kg of cannabis and then a further 500kg in storage in Shenstone.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation – Peter Stride, aged 44, and Aaron Asbury, aged 37 – were charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.
Stride, of Tanworth in Arden, was also charged with conspiring to export Class A drugs and conspiring to import Class A drugs.
Asbury, of Drakelow in Burton upon Trent, was also charged with conspiring to import Class A drugs.
They have both been remanded in custody and they will appear before Warwick Crown Court on August 14.