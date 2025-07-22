Leamington premises raided as part of series of drug raids

A premises in Leamington was raided by police last week as part of a series of raids.

A premises in Leamington was raided by police last week as part of a series of raids.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 15, Leamington detectives from the Force Serious and Organised Crime Team raided the unit in Althorpe Street as part of a wider National Crime Agency (NCA) operation.

The officers then also helped the NCA raid an address in Tanworth in Arden, seizing more than 900kg of cannabis and then a further 500kg in storage in Shenstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation – Peter Stride, aged 44, and Aaron Asbury, aged 37 – were charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Stride, of Tanworth in Arden, was also charged with conspiring to export Class A drugs and conspiring to import Class A drugs.

Asbury, of Drakelow in Burton upon Trent, was also charged with conspiring to import Class A drugs.

They have both been remanded in custody and they will appear before Warwick Crown Court on August 14.