Leamington premises raided as part of series of drug raids

By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 17:16 BST
A premises in Leamington was raided by police last week as part of a series of raids.placeholder image
On July 15, Leamington detectives from the Force Serious and Organised Crime Team raided the unit in Althorpe Street as part of a wider National Crime Agency (NCA) operation.

The officers then also helped the NCA raid an address in Tanworth in Arden, seizing more than 900kg of cannabis and then a further 500kg in storage in Shenstone.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation – Peter Stride, aged 44, and Aaron Asbury, aged 37 – were charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Stride, of Tanworth in Arden, was also charged with conspiring to export Class A drugs and conspiring to import Class A drugs.

Asbury, of Drakelow in Burton upon Trent, was also charged with conspiring to import Class A drugs.

They have both been remanded in custody and they will appear before Warwick Crown Court on August 14.

