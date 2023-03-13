Leamington rapist jailed for committing more than 70 sexual offences against a young boy

A Leamington rapist has been jailed for committing more than 70 sexual offences against a young boy.

Robert Newman, 74, of Lillington, pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and 21 counts of indecent assault.

The offending started in the late 1990s and continued for four years when the boy was aged between 11-15.

Newman was jailed at Warwick Crown Court last week.

Robert Newman

Newman met his victim in Rugby in the late 1990s. He befriended the boy and his family and arranged to take him on days out.

On one trip to a canal near Flecknoe, Newman indecently assaulted his victim, and this continued with the boy being indecently assaulted and raped on many occasions over the next four years. In court, Newman admitted to sexually assaulting him at least 74 times although the exact number of times was likely more.

Most of the abuse happened at Newman’s house in Rugby.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Liam Crouch from CID at Rugby Police Station, said: “This is one of the most shocking cases of abuse I have seen. The victim of these horrendous offences was a child; he had every right to feel safe. Instead, he was subjected to the most abhorrent abuse.

“Newman groomed his victim and took sexual advantage of him over a prolonged period.

“The significant amount of time that passed since these offences occurred was no barrier to us investigating and bringing Newman to justice. As soon as these offences were reported we launched a thorough investigation that resulted in Newman receiving a significant custodial sentence.

“Warwickshire Police is committed to investigating sexual offences against children, regardless of the passage of time.

“The bravery of the victim meant that a serious sex offender has finally been brought to justice. Newman is likely to spend most of his remaining life behind bars and I hope this will bring some comfort to him.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter when it occurred, police will investigate. You can report it to police by calling 101. If you are in immediate danger, call 999.

You can also make a report or raise concern over someone’s behaviour to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. These reports can be made anonymously.