Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

Leamington shopfront damaged during fight  – which was caught on CCTV

Police are asking the two men involved to come forward
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 08:27 BST

Two men caught fighting on CCTV in Leamington caused damage to a shopfront - and police are asking them to come forward.

The fight happened in Regent Street at about 1.25am last month (May 20).

One was pushed back and fell into a shopfront, damaging the glass.

Most Popular
Two men caught fighting on CCTV in Leamington caused damage to a shopfront - and police are asking them to come forward.Two men caught fighting on CCTV in Leamington caused damage to a shopfront - and police are asking them to come forward.
Two men caught fighting on CCTV in Leamington caused damage to a shopfront - and police are asking them to come forward.

Officers are now asking for witnesses, or for those involved, to come forward.

Leamington-based PC James said: “We need to speak with the two men involved so that we can establish the circumstances of the incident.

“These men were captured on CCTV, but we would prefer it if they could get in touch at this stage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit Warwickshire.police.uk/report quoting crime reference: 23/21178/23.