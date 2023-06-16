Two men caught fighting on CCTV in Leamington caused damage to a shopfront - and police are asking them to come forward.
The fight happened in Regent Street at about 1.25am last month (May 20).
One was pushed back and fell into a shopfront, damaging the glass.
Officers are now asking for witnesses, or for those involved, to come forward.
Leamington-based PC James said: “We need to speak with the two men involved so that we can establish the circumstances of the incident.
“These men were captured on CCTV, but we would prefer it if they could get in touch at this stage.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit Warwickshire.police.uk/report quoting crime reference: 23/21178/23.