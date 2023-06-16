Police are asking the two men involved to come forward

Two men caught fighting on CCTV in Leamington caused damage to a shopfront - and police are asking them to come forward.

The fight happened in Regent Street at about 1.25am last month (May 20).

Advertisement

Advertisement

One was pushed back and fell into a shopfront, damaging the glass.

Two men caught fighting on CCTV in Leamington caused damage to a shopfront - and police are asking them to come forward.

Officers are now asking for witnesses, or for those involved, to come forward.

Leamington-based PC James said: “We need to speak with the two men involved so that we can establish the circumstances of the incident.

“These men were captured on CCTV, but we would prefer it if they could get in touch at this stage.”

Advertisement

Advertisement