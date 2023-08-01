Leamington teenager arrested after robbery where the victim was dragged out of a shop

The victim was allegedly told to hand over his phone and had a £10 note taken from him, before managing to escape into a nearby shop.

A 17-year-old boy from Leamington has been arrested after a robbery where the victim was allegedly dragged out of a shop.

At around 1.30pm today (Tuesday August 1), the victim was reportedly grabbed in the street.

He was then allegedly told to hand over his phone and had a £10 note taken from him, before managing to escape into a nearby shop in Bath Street.

The assailant is alleged to have followed him into the shop, and to have then assaulted him again.

The 17-year-old was arrested at 2pm and remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon (August 1).

Anyone with any information can contact Warwickshire Police on 101. Information can also be reported on Warwickshire Police’s website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

