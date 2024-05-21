Leamington teenager arrested in connection with bomb hoax at Myton School in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating threats made to Myton School in Warwick have arrested a teeanger on suspicion of making a bomb hoax.

A teenage male from Leamington was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday May 21).

The site was evacuated yesterday morning after they received an email making threats towards the school.

Police have now completed a search of the school and handed it back to staff. The school will be communicating plans for reopening with parents.

This morning Myton School said the site is open today for exam students only.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, local policing commander for South Warwickshire, said: “We appreciate the concern and disruption caused to pupils, staff and the local community and I would like to thank you all for your patience and understanding.

“Our primary concern is always the safety of staff and pupils and I’d thank them for the exemplary way they responded.

“Following a search of the site we are now satisfied it is safe for staff and pupils to return to the building. The school will be communicating with parents on plans for reopening so please follow their direction.

“We are aware of another message being shared widely on social media and messaging services amongst parents and staff. We are not linking this to the original threat made to the school and believe there is no risk posed.