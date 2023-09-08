Leamington victim says attacker who nearly killed him has got away with a 'slap on wrist' as punishment

Lucas Roddis, 19, was given a suspended sentence after carrying out an unprovoked attack on a complete stranger during a night out in Birmingham last November. His victim, a Leamington man who asked to remain anonymous, said the near-fatal incident has ruined his life.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington man ‘whose life has been ruined’ after he was the victim of a cowardly assault while on a night out in Birmingham last year says his attacker has ‘got off with a slap on the wrist’.

Lucas Roddis, 19, was given a suspended sentence after carrying out an unprovoked attack on a complete stranger during a night out in Birmingham last November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Birmingham Crown Court earlier this month Roddis, of Guernsey Drive, in Smith's Wood, Solihull, admitted an offence of unlawful wounding - s20 grievous bodily harm - and received a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.

Stock image.

He also received was a three-month curfew and being ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Roddis’ sickening punch to the victim was unprovoked, from behind and caused the man to suffer a head injury as he fell to the floor onto cold hard concrete and was knocked unconscious.

Read more: Smirking Leamington drug dealer has smile wiped off his face after two-year jail sentence

The victim, who has asked to remain anonymous, has said ‘his life has been ruined by the incident’, that he has been unable to return to work in the construction industry or provide for his family and suffers from horrific nightmares and PTSD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was told by doctors at Birmingham Hospital that if they had been brought to them ten minutes later he would be dead.

He now has a metal plate in his head and a scar from where he was operated on.

He said: “I just think there is something wrong with the justice system when somebody can nearly kill somebody and only get a slap on the wrist for it.

"I wanted to get the message out there because something needs to change and lads like Roddis will then maybe think twice about punching somebody.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roddis' sentence also included 25 days of rehabilitation activity and he was ordered to pay £425 costs and a £187 victim surcharge on top of the compensation and curfew.

Recorder Dan Stacey said the sentence was 'no let-off' and an 'extremely serious sentence for a serious crime'.