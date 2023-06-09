Leamington woman and another man arrested after police find gun in car during stop and search

Enquiries are ongoing.

A Leamington woman and another man have been arrested after police found a gun in car during a stop and search.

The 33-year-old woman from Leamington was stopped on June 8 in a carpark in Brandon, Coventry, and a search found a revolver pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Vauxhall Astra being driven was also found to have had the plates replaced and had been reported stolen.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 37-year-old male was also arrested for the alleged offence.

Detective Constable Ross Kirby said “Firearms are serious business, and we’re very happy we’ve managed to take another one out of circulation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Although offences involving non-air firearms have seen a small increase between 2021-2022 in the UK, the overall trend over the past five years has been a decline in total offences – a direct result of the concerted efforts of police across the country.”