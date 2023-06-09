Leamington woman and another man arrested after police find gun in car during stop and search

A Leamington woman and another man have been arrested after police found a gun in car during a stop and search.

The 33-year-old woman from Leamington was stopped on June 8 in a carpark in Brandon, Coventry, and a search found a revolver pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

The Vauxhall Astra being driven was also found to have had the plates replaced and had been reported stolen.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 37-year-old male was also arrested for the alleged offence. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Ross Kirby said “Firearms are serious business, and we’re very happy we’ve managed to take another one out of circulation.

