Leamington woman caught drink driving after report from member of the public

A 21-year-old Leamington woman was caught drink driving after a member of the public raised the alarm with the police.

Bethany Stride, was arrested in Clopton Road, Stratford after officers located her at around 4.15am on January 14.

She had been seen getting into her car at a McDonald’s restaurant when it appeared she had been drinking.

She failed a roadside breath test.

She was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £276 after appearing in court charged with drink driving.