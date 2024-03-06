Leamington woman caught drink driving after report from member of the public

Bethany Stride, 21, was banned from driving for 17 months.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:52 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 18:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 21-year-old Leamington woman was caught drink driving after a member of the public raised the alarm with the police.

Bethany Stride, was arrested in Clopton Road, Stratford after officers located her at around 4.15am on January 14.

She had been seen getting into her car at a McDonald’s restaurant when it appeared she had been drinking.

Most Popular
Stock image.Stock image.
Stock image.

She failed a roadside breath test.

She was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £276 after appearing in court charged with drink driving.

She was also ordered to pay £135 costs and £110 victim surcharge.