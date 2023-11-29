Leamington woman jailed for drug offences after being arrested twice in the space of a few months

She was found with drugs both times.

A woman has been jailed for more than two years for drug offences after pleading guilty at Warwick Crown Court.

Marie Thornett, 41, previously of Rushmore Street, Leamington was arrested twice in the space of a few months by plain clothed detectives carrying out drug patrols in town.

She was first arrested on February 4, 2021, after officers stopped her on the canal towpath near Clapham Terrace and seized heroin and crack cocaine from her.

Marie Thornett, 41, previously of Rushmore Street, Leamington, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for drug offences after pleading guilty at Warwick Crown Court. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

She was arrested again on May 18, 2021, after officers stopped a group of known drug users in the Sydenham area of the town. Thornett was spotted leaving a nearby house and changing direction after spotting the police activity.

She was stopped and searched again with officers seizing heroin and cocaine from her.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (November 27) Thornett was jailed for two years and three months.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Hampton from the Warwickshire Police Serious Organised Crime Team said: “We are carrying out plain clothed patrols in Leamington most days and targeting areas known for drug dealing and known dealers.

“We work tirelessly to identify drug dealers and prevent them dealing and causing untold misery in our communities.

“Much of the intelligence we base our patrols on comes from members of the public who are sick and tired of drug dealing and the associated criminal activity.

“I urge anyone who is concerned that drug dealing is happening in their street or town to please contact us.”

"If you want to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. Working together we can help keep our communities safe.”