Leamington's 'Fast & Furious wannabe' who shouted abuse in police officer's face is arrested just hours after leaving prison

Leamington police have arrested a “brazen man” who acted aggressively towards a female PCSO just hours after he had been released from prison.

The man, who was driving a BMW M5, had pulled into one of the marked police parking bays near the Warwickshire Justice Centre and police station in the town and proceeded to rev the engine “like he was auditioning for Fast & Furious”.

When the female PCSO approached him to take down his details he began to act aggressively towards her – shouting and swearing and “getting in her face”.

Officers from Leamington Safer Neighbour Team (SNT) and others at the station came to assist and found that the vehicle had been served with a Section 59 warning for being used in a way that causes alarm, distress, or annoyance to the public and it was therefore seized and towed away under Section 60 of Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

While the man was removing his personal items from the vehicle an officer noticed him trying to sneak a metal object into his back pocket.

After searching the man and the car, officers found two knuckle dusters, a retractable baton and a pot of a white powder, which has been sent off for testing.

The man had only just been released from prison that day.

And a further search of his home found another pot of white powder which has also been sent of for testing.

Leamington Police have said: “Some of the team worked over 20 hours straight yesterday.

"What you don’t always see is just how much goes on behind the scenes, the paperwork, the follow-ups, the safeguarding checks — all to make our streets safer.

“This gentleman might’ve had horsepower, but our officers had backbone, brains, endurance and better morals.”