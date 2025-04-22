Learner driver caught illegally behind wheel of Mini in Stretton

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police seized a Mini Cooper S near Stretton after they caught the driver behind the wheel illegally.

The driver was stopped on B4455 Fosse Way and police discovered they only had a provisional licence.

A police spokesman for Warwickshire Police’s Operational Policing Unit, said: “They were driving without displaying L plates or having appropriate supervision.

"The driver was reported for driving other than in accordance with a licence and the vehicle was seized.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice