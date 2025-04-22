Learner driver caught illegally behind wheel of Mini in Stretton
Police seized a Mini Cooper S near Stretton after they caught the driver behind the wheel illegally.
The driver was stopped on B4455 Fosse Way and police discovered they only had a provisional licence.
A police spokesman for Warwickshire Police’s Operational Policing Unit, said: “They were driving without displaying L plates or having appropriate supervision.
"The driver was reported for driving other than in accordance with a licence and the vehicle was seized.”