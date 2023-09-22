Simon Watson was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Warwick Crown Court

A Long Itchington man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Simon Watson, 43, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Warwick Crown Court last month.

He was sentenced at the same court last week.

The offence took place in 2021 at Watson’s house. Watson asked her if she wanted to stay for a few minutes before taking her phone off her and using it to search for pornography. He then made leud comments towards her.

The victim said her mum was expecting her and she had to leave. Watson followed her to the door where he sexually assaulted her three times.

The victim told her mum the following day, the police were called, and Watson was arrested.

Detective Constable Rachel Creswell from Warwickshire Police CID said: “Great credit must be given to the victim who has shown bravery in supporting this investigation and this was recognised by the judge in summing up. This ensured a dangerous offender was put behind bars.”

Watson was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, you can report it to police by calling 101 or going to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report. If you are in immediate danger, call 999.