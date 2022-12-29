Long Itchington man set to appear in court after being charged with multiple driving offences

He has been bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on January 10

A man from Long Itchington is set to appear in court after being charged with multiple driving offences.

Benjamin Shenkman, of Church Road, was charged with:

- Failing to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver

- Distributing/displaying visible representation with intent to cause fear of/to provoke violence

- Use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress

- Failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden

He has been bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on January 10.