Long Itchington man set to appear in court after being charged with multiple driving offences

A man from Long Itchington is set to appear in court after being charged with multiple driving offences.
Benjamin Shenkman, of Church Road, was charged with:
- Failing to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver
- Distributing/displaying visible representation with intent to cause fear of/to provoke violence
- Use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress
- Failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden
He has been bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on January 10.
It follows an incident in Long Itchington on Wednesday morning (December 28).