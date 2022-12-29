Register
Long Itchington man set to appear in court after being charged with multiple driving offences

He has been bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on January 10

By The Newsroom
15 minutes ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 12:45pm
A man from Long Itchington is set to appear in court after being charged with multiple driving offences.
Benjamin Shenkman, of Church Road, was charged with:

- Failing to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver

- Distributing/displaying visible representation with intent to cause fear of/to provoke violence

- Use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress

- Failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden

He has been bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on January 10.

It follows an incident in Long Itchington on Wednesday morning (December 28).