Long Lawford man charged after police seize stun gun, cash and drugs

File image.

Police detained 20-year-old Craig Hughes, of Redhill Road, on Wednesday as they investigated a instance of violent disorder on Rugby’s Bilton Road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers searched Hughes’ home and seized a stun gun, a knuckle duster, cocaine, cannabis and cash.

Hughes was later charged with possession of an electrical incapacitation device, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon and concealing criminal property.