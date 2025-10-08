'Lost and very confused' elderly driver stopped near Warwick after attempting to travel wrong way down M40
Officers from the Operational Patrol Unit, also known as OPU Warwickshire, recently highlighted two incidents which happened in the south of the county.
The first one involved the elderly driver in the Warwick area.
Officers said they found the Fiat 500 after concerns had been raised about the elderly driver ‘who was lost and very confused’.
The driver, who was travelling a slow speed, did not stop for the officers, so they used ‘low level tactical contact’ to stop the driver from going towards the M40 the wrong way.
A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “The vehicle was recovered and the driver returned home into the care of family.
"We have submitted a report to the DVLA for his licence to be revoked.”
The second incident involved a driver fleeing their vehicle onto a dual carrageway.
The OPU team said they attempted to stop a Skoda on the A46 northbound after trying to ‘conduct a documents check’.
Officers said the driver got out of the vehicle, leaving it travelling up the third lane, while they made their way onto the northbound carriageway.
The driver was then seen jumping over the central barrier to get onto the southbound carriageway.
A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “We quickly secured the vehicle to prevent a collision.
"The driver managed to escape across fields but we were able to recover the vehicle which we suspect was being without documents.”