Lutterworth man banned from football matches for three years following pub brawl in Leicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Lutterworth has been banned from football matches for three years after being involved in a brawl following a Leicester City match.

Todd Frake, aged 20, of Pine Close, Lutterworth, was ordered to pay a £116 fine, £85 in costs and a £46 victim surcharge as well as the three-year football banning order.

Frake pleaded guilty to an offence under section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986, described as displaying threatening/ abusive/ insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour in a public place with the intent or likelihood of causing a breach of peace or harassment, alarm or distress to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was among 16 men, between the ages of 18 and 64, who received a ban after a fight broke out outside a Leicester pub in May last year. It followed the match between Leicester City and West Ham United on the final day of the football season.

16 men were sentenced all together.

PC David Stevens is Leicestershire Police’s dedicated football officer. He said: “Thousands of home and away fans attend the King Power Stadium and the surrounding city each season without any issue.

“Unfortunately, there are a small number of people who choose to be violent and cause disorder. There is no place for this type of behaviour, and it will not be tolerated by police or the club. Anyone who is found to be involved in fighting could face being prosecuted and banned from attending matches in the future.”