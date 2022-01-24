Lutterworth police launch investigation after seizing a stolen car

The driver of this pick-up faced a “long walk home” after they were stopped by police in Lutterworth for having no insurance.

Lutterworth police are launching an investigation after seizing a stolen car in the area.

Neighbourhood officers based in the Harborough district town are carrying out enquiries after finding and recovering the red saloon on Saturday afternoon.

They were stop-checked by officers after being caught out by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.