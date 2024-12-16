One of the two police officers injured during last night's major incident near the Warwickshire border has been discharged from hospital.

And officers have confirmed that a 49-year-old man from Sandwell has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to kill.

As we reported last night, Thames Valley Police were called to a major disturbance at around 4.35pm yesterday (December 15) in Garners Field, Great Bourton, near Banbury.

During the incident, an unrelated vehicle collided with two Thames Valley Police officers and the detained man.

All three were taken to hospital - but one officer has since been discharged from hospital.

Today, Thames Valley Police said: "The driver did not sustain injuries and has not been arrested.

"As a member of the public received injuries during this incident, we have made a mandatory referral to the IOPC."

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Matt Richardson said: “This is a truly shocking incident and our thoughts are with all those involved and those close to them.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and the early incident in Garners Field.

“In particular, we believe a member of the public stopped their vehicle at the scene shortly before the collision took place. If this could be you, please get in touch with us.

“We would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the area on Sunday afternoon, around this time, to please check their dash-cams and get in touch if you have captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it.

“If you witnessed the incident but did not speak to police at the scene, can you please get in contact, in particular any vehicles that may have been caused to stop moments before the collision occurred.

“We are also reaching out to anyone who saw a man with a backpack in the area, or surrounding areas, earlier that day.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call us on 101, or make an online report, quoting 43240606320. “Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, via their website or on 0800 555 111.”