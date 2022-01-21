Man accused of multiple drugs offences and for having a knife in Leamington

A 22-year-old man has been accused of multiple drugs offences and for having a knife in Leamington.

A 22-year-old man has been accused of multiple drugs offences and for having a knife in Leamington.

This follows an incident in the town yesterday (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miles Campbell, of no fixed abode, has been charged with:

- possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine

- possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - heroin

- possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place

- acquiring/using/possessing criminal property

- possession of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis/cannabis resin

He was remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Friday).

In a separate incident, officers from Warwickshire Police's County Lines Disruption Team arrested a 15-year-old boy from Coventry on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug after witnessing a suspected drug deal take place on Old Warwick Road in Leamington yesterday afternoon.