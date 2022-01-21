Man accused of multiple drugs offences and for having a knife in Leamington

A 22-year-old man has been accused of multiple drugs offences and for having a knife in Leamington.
This follows an incident in the town yesterday (Thursday).
Miles Campbell, of no fixed abode, has been charged with:
- possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine
- possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - heroin
- possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place
- acquiring/using/possessing criminal property
- possession of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis/cannabis resin
He was remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Friday).
In a separate incident, officers from Warwickshire Police's County Lines Disruption Team arrested a 15-year-old boy from Coventry on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug after witnessing a suspected drug deal take place on Old Warwick Road in Leamington yesterday afternoon.
He has been bailed until next month.