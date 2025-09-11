Man accused of sexual assault in Rugby 'unfit for court' today

A man accused of carrying out a sexual assault in Rugby has been deemed ‘unfit to appear in court’ today.

Ahmed Muhammad Almahi, 32, of Parklands in Crick, Northamptonshire, has been charged in connection with the incident, which took place on Hillmorton Road and Crick Road in Rugby on Monday August 4.

He was due to appear at Warwick Crown Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington this morning (Thursday September 11) for a plea and trial preparation hearing but the case has been adjourned - to recommence on as yet unknown date - because Almahi, who has been remanded in custody, was deemed unfit for court.