Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Man acquitted of murder following a death in Rugby

“This is a difficult time and our thoughts remain with the friends and family of the man who lost his life”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been acquitted of murder following the death of a Rugby man in November last year.

Chad Lloyd, 32, was arrested and charged with murder following the incident, which took place on Spring Street.

And at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, September 19, he was acquitted of murder.

He has since been released from custody.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “This is a difficult time and our thoughts remain with the friends and family of the man who lost his life.”

Register
Follow us