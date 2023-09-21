“This is a difficult time and our thoughts remain with the friends and family of the man who lost his life”

A man has been acquitted of murder following the death of a Rugby man in November last year.

Chad Lloyd, 32, was arrested and charged with murder following the incident, which took place on Spring Street.

And at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, September 19, he was acquitted of murder.

He has since been released from custody.